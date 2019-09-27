2 teens hit by school bus near Eastern and Russell Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is investigating an accident that involved a Clark County school bus and two minors near the intersection of Eastern and Oquendo.

Metro Police said the accident occurred at around 8:05 a.m. when two teens were walking in a crosswalk when they were struck by a school bus.

Both students were transported to Sunrise Hospital, where one is being treated for serious injuries while the other has non-life threatening ones.

The bus driver passed field sobriety tests and was the only one on board the bus.

Metro Police and CCSDPD are on scene investigating.

Southbound Eastern is shut down at Oquendo and will be for some time.

8 News Now will be updating this story as new details become available.