Three dead, multiple injured after Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

#LIVE: Reported shooting at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, HI; there are unconfirmed reports of 1 person dead and 3 people injured and transported to nearby hospitals Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Three people are now dead and one seriously injured, according to officials.

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

The public was advised to avoid heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

TheBus will provide bridge service to bring Pearl Harbor Shipyard employees to transfer points outside of JBPHH. Board either Route PH4 or PH6 to exit JBPHH; these buses will transport passengers to Kalihi Transit Center where TheBus personnel may direct them to transfer buses — Transportation HNL (@hnldts) December 5, 2019

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary were all on lockdown.

#HNL Update: All commercial passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, however traffic on Nimitz Hwy and surrounding streets have heavy traffic due to the incident at Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Allow extra time to get to the airport. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) December 5, 2019

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.