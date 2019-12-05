Three dead, multiple injured after Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.
“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.
Three people are now dead and one seriously injured, according to officials.
Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.
The public was advised to avoid heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.
According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary were all on lockdown.
The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.
This story will be updated.