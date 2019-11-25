UPDATE: Metro has taken barricade subject into custody at Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro investigated a barricade situation at Circus Circus involving a suicidal subject that was armed. We have been told the barricade subject was taken into custody without incident.
Officials evacuated surrounding rooms around the subject as a precaution. This is a developing story.
Metro first responded to the call around 11:15 a.m. of a suicidal individual at Circus Circus. Officers found the subject holding a firearm inside one of the hotel rooms.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.