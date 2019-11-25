UPDATE: Metro has taken barricade subject into custody at Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 29: The Circus Circus hotel-casino is seen from the observation deck of the Stratosphere Casino Hotel November 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro investigated a barricade situation at Circus Circus involving a suicidal subject that was armed. We have been told the barricade subject was taken into custody without incident.

Officials evacuated surrounding rooms around the subject as a precaution. This is a developing story.

Metro first responded to the call around 11:15 a.m. of a suicidal individual at Circus Circus. Officers found the subject holding a firearm inside one of the hotel rooms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.