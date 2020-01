Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Associated Press Baghdad (AP) — Iraqi state TV and three Iraqi officials say Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran’s-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.