First West Nile death reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Clark County’s first West Nile virus death. The woman who died was over the age of 50 and had suffered from the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness.

As of Oct. 11, there were 43 reported cases of the virus, with 34 cases being the neuroinvasive form.

“This case is a tragedy, and we want to remind the public that mosquitoes can pose serious health threats,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Director of the Community Health Division for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Fortunately, there are steps people can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites throughout each season. I would encourage everyone to continue to use repellents whenever they are outdoors and to make sure they are eliminating standing water from around their homes.”

West Nile is spread by mosquitoes that have become infected after feeding on infected birds. The bites can infect humans and some mammals. However, it is not transmitted from person-to-person.

In August, the health district declared an outbreak of West Nile virus in humans after reaching the highest case count in a season since the virus was first detected in Nevada in 2004.