BREAKING: Reports of a shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA (AP) — Oklahoma City police say they’re responding to reports of a shooting at Penn Square Mall Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews are responding and the mall has been placed on lockdown. Police are escorting patrons out of the mall.
One person was seen being put into an ambulance by first responders.
A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.
Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.
Interstate 44 has been shut down during the investigation.