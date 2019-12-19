BREAKING: Reports of a shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA (AP) — Oklahoma City police say they’re responding to reports of a shooting at Penn Square Mall Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are responding and the mall has been placed on lockdown. Police are escorting patrons out of the mall.

One person was seen being put into an ambulance by first responders.

Aerial views of the scene at Penn Square Mall

A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Currently working a shooting call at @PennSquareMall. Will update as details emerge. Please avoid the mall at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.

Interstate 44 has been shut down during the investigation.