BREAKING: Fire reported inside Excalibur Hotel and Casino, one person treated at scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Clark County Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) are investigating a fire that happened Wednesday morning at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.

CCFD responded to the fire at approximately 11:32 a.m with 5 engines, 2 trucks, 2 rescues, and 2 battalion chiefs.

Upon arrival, crews received reports there was a fire on the sixth floor. Fire personnel ascended to investigate. Firefighters went to a guest room where a sprinkler was activated and found a mattress on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work with hotel engineers to ventilate smoke from the floor.

One person has been treated on the scene and it is unknown if they will be transported to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation and Las Vegas Metro Police are also currently on the scene. No evacuations were necessary.

No other information was made available at this time, check back for updates as this is a developing story.