1 killed in crash on Desert Inn and Cabana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening on East Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, East of Nellis Boulevard. Investigators told 8 News Now an older man pulled out of an apartment complex and collided with another vehicle.
The intersection is still blocked according to updates from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) in a Twitter post on Friday evening at 6:25 p.m.
Expect delays in the area while this accident is under investigation.