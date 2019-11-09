2 dead after fiery crash near Boulder Highway, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a fiery crash that left two people dead in east Las Vegas. Police say the crash, involving two cars and a suspected impaired driver, happened near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road early Saturday morning, just after 3 a.m.

The Toyota that was involved in the crash was traveling southbound on South Boulder Highway in the left lane when a white Ford Mustang came from behind it, traveling at a high rate of speed. The Mustang collided into the rear of the Toyota, causing both cars to rotate.

The Toyota caught fire, resulting in the deaths of both occupants.

The driver of the Mustang, 24-year-old Aaron Kruse, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do suspect that Kruse was impaired.

Metro tells 8 News Now that fatal detectives are investigating the crash, but believe Kruse is at fault.

The investigation is on-going at this time. Southbound and westbound traffic at the intersection will be shut down for several more hours. Northbound and eastbound traffic is restricted.