UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on South Durango, 215 Western Beltway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash involving a car and 3-wheel motorcycle on South Durango Drive at the Roy Horn eastbound off-ramp of the 215 Western Beltway. The accident happened around 8:46 a.m. Monday morning on Memorial Day.

According to NHP, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Trike Can-Am motorcycle ran a red light while exiting the 215 ramp and entered the intersection at South Durango causing the front of a silver Kia Sorento to strike the left side of the Can-Am.

The driver of the Trike Can-AM was ejected from the motorcycle as it caught fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other silver vehicle did not require medical attention according to NHP.

“Don’t put your life and other people’s lives at risk in order to rush through intersections or drive at high dangerous speeds,” said NHP Trooper Travis Smaka in a news conference following the incident.

8 News Now’s Cristen Drummond was on the scene and provided updates.

NHP says the intersection will be closed for a few hours while they investigate the crash. At this time it does not appear that impairment or speed were factors in this crash, according to NHP.

RTC posts that the intersection, and both north and southbound lanes are currently closed. Please use other routes.

#FASTALERT Update:25-May-2020 09:05 am,

Crash on Durango South NB at Western Beltway EB Ramps,

Intersection SB and NB Closed,

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 25, 2020

This is the first fatal crash for NHP during Memorial Day weekend. The crash remains under investigation.