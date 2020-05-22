Governor Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening next Tuesday, sets June 4 target date for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday, May 26 to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan, as outlined in Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.

Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began. Since that time, the LEAP and the Governor’s Office have been monitoring the first phase of reopening, analyzing data trends, and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2.

If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the Governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, I wanted to announce to all Nevadans that I will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan. As long as our data stays consistent, I expect to announce a Phase 2 date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/PzOW3nezWr — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 22, 2020

Additionally, on Tuesday, May 26 the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an informational workshop where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at Resort Hotels.

After presentations, the Board will consider any action necessary with regard to reopening plans.

Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board for approval seven days before reopening.

Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting on Tuesday, the Governor has set a target date of June 4, for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry.

The Governor’s office says in the conference press release that the Gaming Control Board remains resolute in ensuring that gaming operations in the State do not compromise the health and safety of Nevadans.

In consultation with the Office of the Governor, as well as federal, state, and local health officials, the Board’s Policies aim to diminish personal contact and increase the level of disinfection in high-use areas, and the Board expects full compliance with these Policies by each licensee.

The Board states it is firmly aware of its statutory duty to protect the public health and welfare of the Silver State’s citizenry while allowing the gaming industry to flourish through strict regulation.

Gov. Sisolak reminded Nevadans to stay safe to stay open over the long holiday weekend, encouraging Nevadans to wear face coverings if in public, avoid large gatherings of ten or more and to practice aggressive social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people.