LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday morning USGS reported a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah. The earthquake is said to be northeast of Magna, Utah. According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, this earthquake is the largest the state has experienced since 1992.

Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Utah Mar-18 13:09 UTC, updates https://t.co/pg2szAKgwY — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 18, 2020

Utah just experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.9 in St. George. #utquake https://t.co/IYfUP8hnRy — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.