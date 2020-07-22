Breaking down CCSD’s online scheduling for each school level

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the questions in a recent Clark County School District survey touched on instructional scheduling. The School Board of Trustees approved what courses will look like online at high schools and middle schools next month.

The scheduling for each school level is different, and it may take some adapting for parents, especially during distance education.

Elementary schools will remain about the same. Students meet with their assigned teacher online, who figures out the lesson plan for the day.

Middle schools have the biggest adjustment. Trustees decided at the meeting last night to make all middle schools semester-based. This means students will only take four courses a semester, but all are year-long classes condensed into one semester.

The decision is causing a mix of opinions among parents and educators online, but one mother tells us she’s willing to try it.

“We’ll see how it plays out because it’s going to be all distance,” said Tamsen Bingham, “You know, online, as of now, but I think that’s better for a lot of students because, I don’t know, at that age, it’s hard to manage six courses, even if some are elective.”

The Board of Trustees also approved high schools to have the traditional year-long courses with school discretion. That means schools can decide whether to offer six or eight classes of the same subject over nine months.

The high school model is a schedule similar to what most students normally experience on a secondary school campus.

CCSD is working on a parent-student guide at the moment. You can expect it to provide information about how to navigate this new normal and access certain resources for distance education.

The District also says to expect more information from schools in the near future, regarding scheduling.