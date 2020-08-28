Breaking Down Barriers: Red Rock Country Club Discrimination Lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas mother is fighting a country club in federal court after a state agency backed her claim of racial discrimination. It happened at the exclusive Red Rock Country Club.

Carmel-Mary Hill’s daughters are learning about racism firsthand as biracial children.

“Jessy and Bella, I’m 5 years old and she’s 8 years old,” said Jessy Wolfe.

The I-Team interviewed the mother and her daughters one year ago after the Nevada Equal Rights Commission issued a probable cause finding of racial discrimination and retaliation at Red Rock Country Club.

In 2016, Hill — a tennis instructor — brought her daughters to use the club’s daycare while she worked.

She says she and other members observed another white instructor use the daycare for his two white children.

According to this complaint, a white wealthy and longtime country club member who hill and her attorney have not publically named was overheard stating, “whose black kids are these?” and complained to management.

Five days later, Hill was fired and after she reported it to the Equal Rights Commission, she was banned from the property.

VM: “What were you thinking?”

CMH: “I burst into tears.”

The commission ordered Red Rock Country Club to provide discrimination training to all employees and incorporate equal employment opportunity commission guidance on workplace policies.

Hill and her attorney filed this federal lawsuit.

One year later, hill says an agreement still has not been reached and she is still banned from the property, which affects Jessy and Bella who play tennis.

“My daughters were asked by certain people to play doubles with them and I had to let them know that we couldn’t play that tournament,” Hill said. “I was not allowed to step foot on Red Rock premises.”

The I-Team reached out to an attorney for Red Rock Country Club to confirm whether Hill is still banned from the property, what changes the club has made and whether the woman who made the comment about Jessy and Bella is still a member and whether the manager who fired her still works there.

The attorney said “no comment.”

“I want them to realize that you can’t do this to people and that there are consequences to actions and that’s what we try and teach our kids, right?” Hill said.

It’s also a lesson for others that racism is real.

“I see it from the other side now: what African Americans have to go through on a daily basis and a white person is given more privilege than a black person,” Hill concluded.