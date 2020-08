LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- 8 News Now interviewed Kema Ogden, co-owner and founder of Top Notch Health Center, for our Breaking Down Barriers special addressing race relations in America. August is National Black Business Month and one way people can help in the community is by supporting those businesses.

The special will be presented by 8 News Now anchors Brian Loftus, Kirsten Joyce, and Bianca Holman on Friday on Ch.8 at 8 p.m. and will also be available on 8NewsNow.com.