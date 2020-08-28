Breaking Down Barriers: An 8 News Now special addressing race relations will premiere Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Television station KLAS Ch. 8 announced that it will broadcast a one-hour special focusing on race in Las Vegas and the nation.

The death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 at the hands of officers in Minnesota sparked protests and street demonstrations across the country including Las Vegas.

Local station and CBS Affiliate Ch. 8 will use prime time audience reach to foster a dialogue and nurture a deeper understanding and awareness on racial injustices in the hopes it will lead to change.

The race-related issues range from how police deal with the minority communities to challenges and discrimination that people are facing in their daily lives.

The primetime special will include the participation of various community members who will be part of a panel addressing the topics.

The special will be presented by 8 News Now anchors Brian Loftus, Kirsten Joyce, and Bianca Holman on Friday on Ch.8 at 8 p.m. and will also be available on 8NewsNow.com.