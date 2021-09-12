BREAKING: 3-year-old thrown from third-floor balcony in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police responded to an apartment complex on Boulder Highway, near E. Desert Inn Road due to reports of a small child being thrown from a 3rd-floor balcony and gunfire heard nearby.

Sunday afternoon, officers arrived and found the 3-year-old boy and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers also found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to UMC Trauma.

A preliminary investigation found that the adult male was shot by a member of the child’s family during a struggle after the child was thrown from a third-floor balcony.

Police are conducting interviews and do not believe anyone is outstanding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.