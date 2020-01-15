Breakdown shows Nevada votes as impeachment moves forward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Laura Albinson of Pasadena, Md., displays a message for members of the House as they leave the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will take steps next week to sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where do your representatives stand on the impeachment issue? This breakdown shows the votes in the House and the expected votes in the Senate. The graphic will update as new information becomes available.

Information on Nevada’s congressional delegates appears at the bottom. Click on the appropriate tab to see either Senate or U.S. House of Representatives.

Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories