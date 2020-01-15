Breakdown shows Nevada votes as impeachment moves forward

Laura Albinson of Pasadena, Md., displays a message for members of the House as they leave the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will take steps next week to sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where do your representatives stand on the impeachment issue? This breakdown shows the votes in the House and the expected votes in the Senate. The graphic will update as new information becomes available.

Information on Nevada’s congressional delegates appears at the bottom. Click on the appropriate tab to see either Senate or U.S. House of Representatives.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage: