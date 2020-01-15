Breakdown shows Nevada votes as impeachment moves forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where do your representatives stand on the impeachment issue? This breakdown shows the votes in the House and the expected votes in the Senate. The graphic will update as new information becomes available.
Information on Nevada’s congressional delegates appears at the bottom. Click on the appropriate tab to see either Senate or U.S. House of Representatives.
