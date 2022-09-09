LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although it’s only September, it’s never too early to look ahead to Oktoberfest.

The annual festival takes place over a two-week period and involves plenty of beer drinking, pretzels, and other Bavarian-inspired food.

One of the local celebrations taking place will be at The Front Yard at Ellis Island Casino on Saturday, Sept. 24. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be unlimited beer, food, live music, and games like a stein-holding contest. The tickets are $65. You can find more information at this link.