LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Friday morning when he was struck by a van, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police say the child was being dropped off at school on Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountian roads, when he was hit by a work van.

The incident was reported around 7:50 a.m. The child was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. Police are investigating the crash. Somerset Academy Losee campus is the only school in that area.