Student, 11, arrested for bringing gun to Del Webb Middle School

HENDERSON, Nev. — A 6th grader at Del Webb Middle School is facing charges for bringing a gun to school, according to Clark County School District Police.

The 11-year-old had the gun while on a school bus Monday morning and it was reported to CCSD Police who began investigating the report, said Sgt. Bryan Zink. It caused a soft lockdown at the school.

Police did find the Glock 9mm hidden in some landscaping on the school’s property. The gun did have a loaded magazine but there wasn’t a bullet in the chamber.

The student is facing charges of a minor in possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. Henderson Police turned over the gun to the Metropolitan Police Department’s lab for further testing. The boy could face additional charges. The student is was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Center.