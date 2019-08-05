Boulder City uses profits from ‘Best Dam Restaurant Week’ to help students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who doesn’t love a great meal with friends, especially when that meal could help someone else succeed.

Whether you’re going out for BBQ, Mexican, or your favorite cuisine – a meal bought at participating Boulder City restaurants can help benefits students.

It’s Restaurant Week in Boulder City. We stopped by Big Horn Cafe about their prefix menu. Bianca Holman Link to list of restaurants. https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html Posted by 8 News Now on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Aug. 4 marks Boulder City’s inaugural Best Dam Restaurant Week. You can enjoy prix fixe lunch or dinner menu at restaurants like Boulder Dam Brewing Company, Toto’s Mexican restaurant, or Vinny’s pizzeria.

The best part, a portion of the menu proceeds are donated to boulder city chamber foundation high school scholarships, after school programs, and ProStart a culinary training program for high school students.

The event ends Saturday, Aug 10, and additional information can be found on Boulder City’s Best Dam Restaurant Week website.