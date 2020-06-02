Boulder City police chief aware of protest plan posted on Facebook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plan posted on Facebook to protest outside the Boulder City police department prompted Police Chief Tim Shea to express concern.

An invitation to the June 4 protest appeared on Facebook.

“I am personally and professionally appalled what occurred in Minneapolis,” Shea said. “Boulder City Police Officers are trained on proper restraint methods and to de-escalate use of excessive force as appropriate. While disappointed that a local resident has decided to make Boulder City Police Department the location of the protest, that individual has a Constitutional right to protest peaceably on City property. Our officers will monitor and ensure any planned protest remains civil.”

Protests in Las Vegas turned violent Monday night after a peaceful start, and the night ended with one protester dead and a Las Vegas police officer fighting for his life after being shot.

Business owners had asked Boulder City officials if they should close, but officials advised them that is probably not necessary.

“Business owners should decide what’s best for them,” a statement from the city manager’s office said.