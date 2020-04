BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City reported on the city’s Twitter account that they are looking into what has caused a city-wide power outage.

8 News Now reached out to Boulder City who stated they expect power to return by 10:30 a.m.

To note, the city did clarify that they are not an NV Energy consumer and have their “own city-run utility”.

8 News Now is working on this story and will have updates on it here.