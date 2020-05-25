Boulder City begins phased reopening of City Hall with new entry guidelines

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — The City of Boulder City begins a phased-in approach to allowing the general public on the premises, starting on Tuesday, May 26 at City Hall.

Visitors can enter by appointment only and after specific guidelines are met. City leaders suggest the best, safest way to conduct business and stay within CDC guidelines is online, by email, or over the phone.

Payments should still be made at the external window behind City Hall. Staff will open the Parks and Police Buildings in early June.

“All customers must make an appointment in advance to enter city facilities,” said Fire Chief Will Gray, who has been Incident Commander of the COVID-19 response in Boulder City.

“During the check-in at the front desk, visitors will answer the COVID-19 Self-Check Screening and have their temperature taken. If approved to enter, they will be directed to a conference room to meet with the employee,” said Gray.

The new guidelines include:

Visitors answer the COVID-19 Self-Check Screening Questions.

Customers must have their temperature taken.

Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. The City of Boulder will offer a face covering to customers who don’t have one.

Customers will be reminded to practice social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer whenever hand washing is not possible. Hand-sanitizer dispensers are located at select entrances and contact areas such as reception areas, lobbies, and meeting spaces.

Customers will not be allowed into common office areas for employees. Only designated areas will be provided for customer meetings with employees.

Transaction windows are being installed for each department, as plexiglass provides

a safer barrier between customers and employees. “The priority from day one was

health and safety in this emergency, for residents and employees. These guidelines

should make the experience as seamless, expedient, and safe as possible,” said Al

Noyola, City Manager.

“Staff appreciates how Boulder City residents have been extremely supportive and patient as we work out these new processes,” added Noyola.

City meetings will still be live-streamed, as social distancing and gathering guidelines make it difficult to open them to the public. Visit www.bcnv.org for updates, staff directories, and information regarding online business transactions.