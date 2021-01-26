Both drivers arrested on DUI charges in crash that kills 90-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 90-year-old female passenger died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, and police arrested both drivers on DUI charges.

The collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Karen Avenue and S. Lamb Boulevard in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers report that the woman was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Karen at Lamb. Officers said the Hyundai failed to yield right of way and collided with a 2001 Acura MDX that was southbound on Lamb.

Both male drivers and the female passenger were transported to Sunrise Hospital, but the woman died.

Both drivers showed signs of impairment and were placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.

Officers identified the driver of the Hyundai as Rafael Gonzalez, 58, of Las Vegas. The driver of the Acura was identified as as Gabriel Hillary, 54, of Las Vegas. Gonzalez sustained moderate injuries and Hillary suffered minor injuries, police said.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

This death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.