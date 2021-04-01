Border police say smugglers dropped girls, 3 and 5, in the middle of the desert

NEW MEXICO (CBS) — Two young children were left to fend for themselves in the middle of the New Mexico desert after being dropped over a 14-foot border fence on Tuesday, according to U.S. border police.

Video published by the U.S. Border Patrol shows two young girls being dropped over the fence by two adults, who then run away up a hill on the Mexican side of the border.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

In a statement released on Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol said that an agent operating the camera had spotted the girls, sisters from Ecuador aged 3 and 5, being dropped alone in the middle of the desert.

The agent then alerted police, who picked up the girls and transported them to Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station where they were medically evaluated and remain in temporary holding.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night,” border patrol agent Gloria I. Chavez said on Wednesday.

Chavez said that her organisation was working with Mexican law enforcement to identify those responsible for transporting the girls to the border.