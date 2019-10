AUSTRALIA — of cases of beer spilled onto a road after a truck crashed in Australia earlier this week. Local media reported the driver lost control of the truck and crashed, but was OK. Here’s a look at the boozy mess and cleanup that closed one highway lane.

The truck was carrying Victoria’s Bitter beer, a favorite in the land Down Under.

A lot of people responded to the scene. Police were on the lookout for any members of the public taking the spilled beer cans.