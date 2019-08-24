Books not bets: Reno Circus Circus hotel-casino to serve as UNR dorm

Smoke rises above a residence hall on the University of Nevada, Reno campus on Friday in this photo posted on Twitter by Chris Floyd.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials at the University of Nevada, Reno knew it was a bit of a gamble when they agreed to lease a downtown Reno casino hotel tower for a year and turn it into a college dormitory.

They expected some criticism but had less than six weeks to find rooms for 1,300 students after a July 5 gas explosion shut down their two biggest residence halls.

But with fall classes beginning Monday, school officials say there’s been less pushback than anticipated to the unorthodox arrangement with Eldorado Resorts’ Circus Circus, a half-mile from the main campus.

As of Friday, only 19 students remained on the list requesting reassignment from what’s now called “Wolf Pack Tower.”

Thirty of the 89 students who originally wanted out have changed their minds. About 40 have requested transfers in, and the list is growing.