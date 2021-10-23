Bone marrow drive held for 9/11 firefighter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A search is underway for a bone marrow donor for a retired New York hero firefighter who is fighting cancer, brought about by his service in New York on 9/11.

Retired FDNY firefighter Brian Kevan helped with search and recovery efforts at the site of the Twin Towers for months.

Fellow retired FDNY firefighter Frank Pizarro, who relocated to Las Vegas, is trying to help find a bone marrow match with a bone marrow drive Saturday in North Las Vegas.

“He’s currently under chemotherapy to sustain him while we’re trying to find a match. He’s gone through three or four different processes. He’s gone into remission and then the cancer came back, so we’re hoping the bone marrow transplant will settle it once and for all,” Pizarro said.

Saturday’s drive was to help cast a wider net to hopefully find Kevan a match.

Potential donors must be between 18-40 years old and in good health. To start registration, text Brian221 to 61474.

Bone marrow drives are also underway at firehouses in New York City.