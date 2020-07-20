Bombing range won’t expand into Desert National Wildlife Refuge

A U.S. Air Force B1-B bomber drops live bombs at the Nevada Test and Training Range in Indian Springs in this 2002 file photo. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A move to expand the Nellis bombing range into the Desert National Wildlife Range has ended after opposition from Nevada’s congressional Democrats, according to a Facebook post by the Nevada Conservation League.

A social media campaign using #DontBombtheBighorn gained traction after an amendment from US Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, proposed widening the boundaries of the US Air Force bombing range.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Nevada’s congressional Democrats in opposing the move.

The US Fish & Wildlife Service estimates that there are between 600 and 800 bighorns on the refuge in any given year. From Las Vegas, the nearest access to the refuge is at the Corn Creek turnoff on US95 on the way to Indian Springs.