Boiler failure triggered gas explosion at Nevada dorm

News
Posted: / Updated:

Smoke rises above a residence hall on the University of Nevada, Reno campus on Friday in this photo posted on Twitter. (Courtesy, Claudia Tippett, @WxExtreme)

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The state marshal says a catastrophic failure in a basement boiler triggered the natural gas explosion that blew out windows and walls at a dormitory at the University of Nevada, Reno in July.

The Reno Gazette Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the findings Thursday.

Eight people suffered minor injuries in the blast that has shut down the dorm for two years and a neighboring residence hall for at least a year.

University President Marc Johnson said in a statement late Thursday he’s glad the fire marshal has confirmed “the explosion was not criminal or terror related.”

The fire marshal said earlier that just before the explosion, a technician had been working on a boiler that had been shut down due to mechanical problems.

Johnson says they’re fortunate that while there were minor injuries, no one was killed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories