Body camera records moment officer is hit by train

Police body camera video from northwest of Atlanta recorded an officer falling to the ground as a train hit him.

Polk County, Georgia police chief Kenny Dodd told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officer Andy Anderson was pursuing a burglary suspect along train tracks that were behind a house.

Dodd says Anderson heard the train whistle but didn’t realize he was so close to the tracks. The train hit him on the right side of his body.

Anderson suffered six broken ribs, a broken elbow, a broken shoulder bone and a concussion. He was due to leave the hospital on Sunday.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jayden Moates.

He was not immediately arrested.

A suspected getaway driver, identified as 46-year-old Nancie Borders, was arrested.