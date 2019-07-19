BOB’S BACK! — Missing tortoise returned to owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bob’s back! That was the exciting text message 8 News NOW Reporter Shakala Alvaranga received from the missing tortoise’s owner, Peter Grave. Remember 8 News NOW first told you on July 12 how Grave was offering a $5,000 reward for Bob’s safe return.

Grave had just moved into his home near Eastern and Pebble when his beloved pet tortoise disappeared from the back yard. The story about Bo’s disappearance and his owner’s heartbreak was one that tugged at so many heartstrings of the 8 News NOW viewers. It touched many people to the point it went viral. The post was shared thousands of times on the 8 News NOW Facebook page.

But on July 18, all of Graves worries were eased by a simple knock at the door.

Bob and Grave were reunited when someone left him outside of Grave’s door. According to Grave, Bob was a little scratched up, but he seems to be ok.

It was a slow return, but it was well worth the wait.