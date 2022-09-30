LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Built in 1966 and opened as a non-gaming Holiday Inn, the property would eventually become the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in 1989.

The Boardwalk was located at 3750 South Las vegas Blvd. between the current Bellagio and Park MGM.

After opening in 1966 a second tower, the Luna Park tower opened in 1968. It wasn’t until 1977 when the owner at the time was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to install 15 slot machines. By the 1980s the hotel and casino was commonly known as Holiday Inn South.

In 1989 it was rebranded Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, but was sometimes called the Holiday Inn Boardwalk or Boardwalk Holiday Inn. It was four years later when the Coney Island-themed front was built into the property.

By 200 MGM Mirage bought the property and dropped the Holiday Inn brand. But MGM Mirage would close the Boardwalk in Jan. 2006 followed by the implosion on May 9, 2006.

The property is now the location of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas at CityCenter.

