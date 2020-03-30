Blue lagoon dyed black to deter visitors

UK police employed a novel tactic to keep people from congregating at a popular spot during the coronavirus crisis. They turned a blue lagoon into a black lagoon.

Even with the prime minister’s “stay at home” order, people kept going to this old quarry, where the water is a beautiful bright blue. So, police used black dye to make it less appealing.

This isn’t the first time they’ve employed this tactic. The water contains toxic chemicals and has a PH level that’s about the same as bleach.

Signs there even warn people the water contains cars, dead animals, and trash. so police regularly dye the pretty water to discourage people from swimming in it