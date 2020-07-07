BlackoutDay2020 encourages spending money only at Black-owned businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday, July 7 is designated as Blackout Day, a call to action and “day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar outside of businesses owned by Black people,” according to a website on the movement.

The objective is to recognize the economic power of the Black community which spends more than $1 trillion a year on consumer goods in the U.S.

The day is getting more attention following nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

The idea for the day was initiated by a Texas advocate named Calvin Martyr.