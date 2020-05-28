Black Lives Matter protestors march through downtown L.A., block 101 Fwy

Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles closes part of the 101 Freeway

Los Angeles (KTLA) — Protestors took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday in a demonstration in the name of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

A large group got onto the 101 Freeway around 6 p.m., blocking traffic during rush hour as Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department units responded.

At one point, some were seen banging on a patrol car that was trying to drive through the crowd on the freeway near Alameda Avenue.

Firefighters were seen treating one person who was lying on the ground in the midst of the crowd on the freeway. It’s unclear how the person was injured.

Many were seen wearing face masks and holding signs as they participated.

Black Lives Matter had also planned to demonstrate in front of L.A. District Attorney’s Jackie Lacey’s office at 4 p.m. to protest in the name of those who died in L.A. police custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it’s responding to the protest, which apparently drew more than 200 hundred people.

No further details were immediately available.