Black Hat Convention highlights the importance of cybersecurity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –We’ve reported on a number of data breaches over the last few months, that’s part of the reason why cybersecurity is a major concern for business owners right now.

The issue is one being talked about at the annual Black Hat Convention here in town.

Chief information officers from across the globe may be in Las Vegas, but they don’t gamble with their business when it comes to cybersecurity.

Dangers on the internet are an evolving problem.

“Moving forward is what I’d like to see a more blended approach of the people, process, and technology to be able to combat the ever-changing need of security,” said Nominent Cyber Security’s Stuart Reed. “Educating people about a role they play in good cyber hygiene.”

There might not be a way to predict the future but experts are ready to put forth the investment to protect themselves.