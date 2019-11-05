Black cat halts Monday Night Football game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Dallas Cowboys may have beat the New York Giants in Monday Night Football but it was a cat that stole the show.

A wayward black cat ran onto the field of MetLife Stadium mid-way through the second quarter. No one’s sure where it came from but the cat was definitely confused.

Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan called the action on the field.

“The black cat is at the other end of the field. He’s at the eight. The cat doesn’t know Thursday was Halloween. Now he is sitting and looking. The cat runs into the end zone. That is a touchdown.”

The cat eventually ran out the stadium tunnel.

It was clearly a bad omen for the Giants who were leading before the cat. Dallas outscored them 34 – 9.