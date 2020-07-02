Black businesses see increased sales amid racial reckoning

In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, Noah Hicks, owner of Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham’s Corner neighborhood of Boston, poses at his shop. Many from outside Boston have donated to and shopped at the store which was robbed and vandalized earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Black-owned businesses are enjoying a surge in support amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

From a Boston bike shop to a Los Angeles bakery and a Virginia watchmaker, Black entrepreneurs are reporting brisk sales. Many say they’ve been included in lists of Black-owned businesses circulating on social media, boosting their exposure.

But the increased demand hasn’t been without growing pains for some.

Black-owned bookshops in Boston and elsewhere have received backlash as they’ve struggled to keep up with demand.

At the same time, Black owners hope the sales boom isn’t a passing fad but leads to lasting change.