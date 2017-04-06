Bishop Gorman’s head football coach arrested for domestic violence

Bishop Gorman’s Head Football Coach Kenneth Richard Sanchez was arrested Tuesday, April 4 for domestic battery.

According to court documents, on Dec. 25, 2016, Sanchez, 36, struck the mother of his child in the face. The documents said he also grabbed her neck and pulled her hair.

He’s charged with battery constituting domestic violence.

Sanchez is the younger brother of UNLV Head Football Coach Tony Sanchez, who is the former head coach of Bishop Gorman’s football team.

Bishop Gorman High School addressed the issue in a statement:

“Today’s court proceeding involving allegations against Kenny Sanchez is a pending legal matter, and as such, it is inappropriate for us to comment publicly. We are closely monitoring the situation.”