Jacob Isaia is another top football prospect and star offensive lineman at Bishop Gorman High School.

His grandfather played at Michigan State in the 1960’s and was the first Samoan All-American in college football history. The grandfather came to Las Vegas to watch Jacob play this past weekend, just weeks after his grandson committed to Michigan State to continue the family and football legacy.

8 News NOW Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story on a family tradition.