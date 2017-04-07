Bishop Gorman football coach suspended

Bishop Gorman football Coach Kenny Sanchez has been suspended following an arrest for domestic battery.

A letter from the school was sent to parents Friday:

Dear Parents and Students: You may have seen the stories in the news regarding allegations against Coach Kenny Sanchez. We wanted to let you know that we take any allegations involving our faculty and staff very seriously. While we cannot comment on personnel matters, as is our standard practice, Coach Sanchez has been suspended pending the outcome of our review. John A. Kilduff

Sanchez was arrested April 4 for domestic battery.

According to the police report, he struck his former girlfriend Brooke Stewart in the face, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair on Christmas day when he was picking up their child.

After his arrest, Gorman released a statement Thursday saying the court proceeding involving allegations against Sanchez is a pending legal matter, and as such, it is inappropriate for us to comment publicly.

However, by Friday afternoon, as school was letting out for spring break, an email was sent to all the parents of students who attend the school announcing that the coach was suspended.