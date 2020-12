LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas tourist hit an over $650,000 jackpot at The Venetian Resort while playing the Mad Max: Fury Road™ Slot game.

Jeremy, an Indiana resident, visited The Venetian Resort on Nov. 28 during his birthday visit to Las Vegas and that led to a $656,665.80 jackpot on Aristocrat Gaming’s Mad Max: Fury Road™ slot machine game.

According to the announcement, The Mad Max: Fury Road slot game is based on a film that takes players on a wild adventure in a post-apocalyptic world.