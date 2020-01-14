Billionaire Jeff Bezos slammed over Australian donation

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who’s net worth is more than $100 billion, made a donation to help bush fire victims in Australia and apparently it’s not enough for some people.

Bezos pledged $690,000 to the Australian wildlife recovery and the Internet was quick to criticize him with some saying he should be donating more.

According to an estimate by Business Insider, Bezos makes that amount of money in less than five minutes. Amazon has a market cap of $936 billion.

Wildfires have devastated Australia since late July, killing at least 28 people and burning more than 2,000 homes. Amazon said it would channel the money to relief agencies helping victims and restoring wildlife.