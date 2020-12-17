Billboards, big donations pour in as Las Vegas supports cyclists’ families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Contributions to remember the five cyclists killed in a Dec. 10 crash south of Las Vegas continue to come in to the Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial (LVCM), with donations reaching nearly $170,000 in less than a week.

The goal is now to raise $1 million for the families of Aksoy Ahmet, 48, Michael Murray, 57, Gerrard Nieva, 41, Erin Ray, 39, and Tom Trauger, 57.

A memorial website with more information has been set up at:

The site also serves as a portal to make donations.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of people in Las Vegas and cycling. While we grieve this unthinkable loss and work to support the families of our friends, we realize that how Nevada responds to this tragedy will have significant impact,” said Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock.”

“Our residents deserve peace of mind while cycling. Economically, outdoor recreation tourism is Nevada’s future. Electric bikes are blowing up the market because they make cycling accessible to more people, so Nevada must cultivate safe outdoor recreation experiences for residents and visitors. Our state must be exemplary in leadership for safe cycling,” Fisher said.

Lamar Advertising has joined the cause, donating 68 digital billboards — including a prominent spot at Allegiant Stadium. The billboards will generate hundreds of millions of impressions, delivering a message to drive contributions to www.lasvegascyclistmemorial.com.

Mike Sinyard, founder and CEO of Specialized Bicycle Components, made a personal contribution of $20,000.

And a virtual “Nipton Loop Cyclists Memorial Ride” on Saturday, Dec. 19, will include Michael Anderson, a retired police officer who was part of the ride last week. His comments and emotions touched many people following the crash.

The virtual ride starts at 7 a.m. More information is available at http://bit.ly/2IRIWg3

LVCM has arranged for grief counseling services for the families and riders present at the accident through the Trauma Intervention Program.

“This tragedy has touched so many people in our community. Lamar’s decision to make this donation was simple; we could contribute so we did so. Our priority is to support the families whose lives were impacted by this event,” said Christopher Prickett, Lamar Advertising, vice president and territory manager.