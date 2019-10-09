BIG BEAR: No fat shaming allowed

ALASKA — America, meet your 2019 “Fat Bear Week” champion. Holly won the contest at Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve.

Bear No. 435, or Holly as she is often called, is the big winner.

“It was very hard to get a good picture [of Holly] out of the water,” said Katmai Conservancy Media Ranger Naomi Boak, “because she was a submarine for the entire month. She did not stop fishing, except to dig a belly hole big enough for her to sleep in.”

Park rangers did the competition like a sports bracket featuring 12 brown bear contestants in the competition. More than 187,000 votes were cast.

