President Joe Biden issued a statement Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday, marking five years since the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, saying “Nevadans showed what it meant to be #VegasStrong.”

The shooting during a country music concert on Oct. 1, 2017, killed 60 and wounded more than 400 more. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Concertgoers risked their own lives to bring others to safety,” Biden said in his statement. “Community members stood in line for hours to donate blood, while first responders worked swiftly to save lives. The city rallied together to raise money for medical costs and a memorial in honor of the victims.”

Biden said the shooting generated the same public outcry as other mass shooting across the country: Do something. “My Administration has been working tirelessly to heed that call,” the statement said. “I’ve taken more executive action to curb gun violence than any president at this point in office, including cracking down on ghost guns and rogue gun dealers.”

He said he’s determined to work with Congress to “enact further commonsense gun violence prevention legislation.”

Biden also said first lady Jill Biden “and I mourn with all those who lost a piece of their soul on October 1st, 2017. May God bless those taken from us and comfort the loved ones of the fallen. And may we resolve to turn our heartbreak into action.”