LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 62-year-old bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night and police are looking for the driver.

The crash was reported around 10:43 p.m. on East Gowan Road near Timberlake Drive, just east of Pecos Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on Gowan Road, left the travel lane, then struck the rear of the bicyclist, and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police did locate the Chrysler 300 but the driver is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (702) 828-8484. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at this link.

The bicyclist’s death is the 115th traffic-related fatality for 2023.